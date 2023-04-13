So Now You're a Widow: Tips, Advice, and Stories from Widows to Widows
“People tell you how to decorate your home, drive a car, plan a wedding, or train your dog, but no one tells you how to be a widow.” This inspiring self-help book encourages new widows over 50 to move through their grief to live the fullest life possible
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Ft. Myers, FL and Milwaukee, WI – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Bonnie Merryfield’s So Now You’re a Widow: Tips, Advice, and Stories from Widows to Widows, second-place winner of CIPA’s 2020 EVVY Award in the category of nonfiction/self-help.
So Now You’re a Widow profiles 35 widows who share what they’ve learned about the widowhood experience, how they’ve coped and survived, and what they wish they had known when they became widowed. The women frankly share their insights, experiences and advice on 24 topics, including:
• the grieving process
• sources of strength
• possible changes in family dynamics
• handling finances
• reentering society as a “single”
• choosing how to live life
A journal section at the end of each chapter allows the reader to apply what she has read to her personal situation. The book easily lends itself as a study guide for grief support and bereavement groups.
This warm, conversational, easy-to-read book is targeted for women over 50 who are beginning new lives without their husbands, but its contents will resonate with widows of all ages and those who have been widowed for longer periods of time. The women who contributed to this book care deeply about other widows and want them to understand that what they are experiencing is normal and has been experienced in one form or another by others. Above all, it lets them know that they are not alone!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/SoNowYou’reAWidow.
At 340 pages, So Now You’re a Widow is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1708-0 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $24.95
eBook: $9.99 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Self-Help
About the Author: Bonnie Merryfield was married for 44 years before being widowed in May 2018. A retired high school English teacher, her motivational and inspirational presentations not only encourage other widows to lead rich and productive lives but also help others to better understand widowhood. She resides in Florida and Wisconsin and enjoys socializing, exercising, dancing, and writing.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
So Now You’re a Widow profiles 35 widows who share what they’ve learned about the widowhood experience, how they’ve coped and survived, and what they wish they had known when they became widowed. The women frankly share their insights, experiences and advice on 24 topics, including:
• the grieving process
• sources of strength
• possible changes in family dynamics
• handling finances
• reentering society as a “single”
• choosing how to live life
A journal section at the end of each chapter allows the reader to apply what she has read to her personal situation. The book easily lends itself as a study guide for grief support and bereavement groups.
This warm, conversational, easy-to-read book is targeted for women over 50 who are beginning new lives without their husbands, but its contents will resonate with widows of all ages and those who have been widowed for longer periods of time. The women who contributed to this book care deeply about other widows and want them to understand that what they are experiencing is normal and has been experienced in one form or another by others. Above all, it lets them know that they are not alone!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/SoNowYou’reAWidow.
At 340 pages, So Now You’re a Widow is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1708-0 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $24.95
eBook: $9.99 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Self-Help
About the Author: Bonnie Merryfield was married for 44 years before being widowed in May 2018. A retired high school English teacher, her motivational and inspirational presentations not only encourage other widows to lead rich and productive lives but also help others to better understand widowhood. She resides in Florida and Wisconsin and enjoys socializing, exercising, dancing, and writing.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results