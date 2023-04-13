Contrast Media Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent to reach USD 5.27 Bn by 2029
The demand for medical imaging is rising as cardiac disease, unintentional injuries, and cancer becomes more common.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Contrast Media Market” was USD 4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.27 Bn by 2029
Contrast Media Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Contrast Media Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Contrast Media Market size.
Contrast Media Market Dynamics
The major factors for the growth of the contrast media market include the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, rising demand for image-guided procedures and diagnostics, and a large number of approvals for contrast agents. Side effects and allergic reactions associated with contrast agents are restraints of the Contrast Media Market.
Contrast Media Market Regional Insights
The North American region dominated the market with a 44 % share in 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4% through the forecast period. This can be due to the region's established local and international manufacturers.
Contrast Media Market Segmentation
By Type
Iodinated
Barium-based
Gadolinium-based
Microbubble
By Application
Cardiovascular Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Cancer
Nephrological Disorders
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Others
By Mobility
X-ray/CT
MRI
Ultrasound
Contrast Media Market’s Key Competitors include
Bayer AG
Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
DAIICHI
NANOSCAN IMAGING
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
Taejoon Pharm
Magnus Health
Spago Nanomedical AB
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
