Bamboo Furniture Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent to reach USD 18.89 Bn by 2029
The increasing hotel industry, the growing numbers of restaurants, and thematic beach cafés, bars, and other leisure places are expected to drive the segment's growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Bamboo Furniture Market” was USD 11.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 18.89 Bn by 2029
Bamboo Furniture Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Bamboo Furniture Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Bamboo Furniture Market size.
Bamboo Furniture Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for bamboo furniture in commercial places, and rising consumer preference for rich, natural, and elegant interior décor is projected to drive demand for crochet and woven designed furniture thereby driving the bamboo furniture market growth. Easily infested nature restrains demand in the market.
Bamboo Furniture Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific is the largest bamboo furniture market. The market share was approximately 6.2 percent in 2021 and is anticipated to grow by 5.8 percent CAGR during the forecast period. The majority of the market growth is driven by high investment in home decor and decorations in China and the East countries.
Bamboo Furniture Market Segmentation
By Product
Chairs & Tables
Stools
Beds
Others
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Bamboo Furniture Market’s Key Competitors include
Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd
Moso International B.V.
Hadicomex VietHa Jsc
Ole Bamboo
Tanyee Company Ltd
Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co., Limited
CBG Bamboo
Greenington LLC
Utsav Handicraft
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
