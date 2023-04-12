Ready-to-Eat Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.93 percent to reach USD 566.78 Bn by 2029
Furthermore, rising obesity and other lifestyle problems are expected to stymie industry expansion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Ready-to-Eat Food Market” was USD 186.18 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.93 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 566.78 Bn by 2029
Ready-to-Eat Food Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Ready-to-Eat Food Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges.
Ready-to-Eat Food Market Dynamics
Heat-and-eat food products are the best alternatives to traditional cooking, Ready-to-Eat foods are time-saving. A major concern with these meals is their nutritional composition. Most ready-made meals are high in energy, saturated fats, and sodium and are often low in fibre and micronutrients. Variety can be a barrier, as consuming ready-made meals regularly may limit flavor options which can result in menu fatigue over time.
Ready-to-Eat Food Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global ready-to-eat food market during the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyles of consumers coupled with increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class population in developing countries of this region.
Ready-to-Eat Food Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Meat/Poultry Products
Cereal Based Products
Vegetable Based Products
Others
By Packaging
Canned
Frozen or Chilled
Retort
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Conventional Store
Online
Subscription Model
Others
Ready-to-Eat Food Market’s Key Competitors include
Birds Eye Ltd.
Nestle
Nomad Foods Ltd.
General Mills Inc.
Premier Foods Group Ltd.
2 Sisters Food Group.
Greencore Group Plc.
Orkla ASA
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
