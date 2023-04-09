Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers Search Engine Optimization
Real Web Marketing Inc., a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering search engine optimization (SEO) services.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES: Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering search engine optimization (SEO) services.
Real Web Marketing has been doing search engine optimization since 2005, which includes keyword research and selection, writing meta content for all pages of a website, link building, competitor research, doing regular SEO audits, and link building. Meta content includes titles and descriptions for each page that are invisible to viewers but can be read by search engines.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with search engine optimization is to increase the number of keywords that your website is ranking for well on search engines, and thus increase your website traffic from search engines. One important aspect of this is to run a link building campaign for your website, which usually involves writing regular press releases and posting these on online press release sites, and writing regular blog posts for the client.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include web design, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.https://realwebmarketing.net.
Real Web Marketing has been doing search engine optimization since 2005, which includes keyword research and selection, writing meta content for all pages of a website, link building, competitor research, doing regular SEO audits, and link building. Meta content includes titles and descriptions for each page that are invisible to viewers but can be read by search engines.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with search engine optimization is to increase the number of keywords that your website is ranking for well on search engines, and thus increase your website traffic from search engines. One important aspect of this is to run a link building campaign for your website, which usually involves writing regular press releases and posting these on online press release sites, and writing regular blog posts for the client.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include web design, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results