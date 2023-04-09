Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers Social Media Marketing
Real Web Marketing Inc., a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering social media marketing services.
Real Web Marketing has been doing social media marketing for clients since 2008, including on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. The company will customize a program based on the client’s current social media presence and on their goals. Usually a program consists of building up the size of the client’s community on a platform, and posting regular content.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with social media marketing is to help you build a community that is engaging with you on social media sites. This is a great way to get people attending your events, reading the latest news about you, watching your videos, and of course contacting you to buy services or products. If you do not have a large social media presence yet, the first step is to get started building up your number of friends, followers, and connections. That audience needs to be a decent size to have a significant impact on your business.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include web design, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
