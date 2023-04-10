Electronic Navigational Charts Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35 percent to reach USD 1.55 Bn by 2029
These would include escalating piracy problems, rising maritime terrorism, a shortage of workers, & a suspension of production during the epidemic.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Electronic Navigational Charts Market” was USD 1.02 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.55 Bn by 2029.
Electronic Navigational Charts Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Electronic Navigational Charts Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Electronic Navigational Charts Market Dynamics
The global Electronic Navigational Charts Marketis majorly driven by the increasing demand for maritime safety and the need for more efficient maritime trasportation. There is a lack of understanding about the benefits of these charts and how they can be used effevtively.
Electronic Navigational Charts Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing maritime industry in the region. The region has some of the busiest ports in the world and is also home to a large number of shipyards.
Electronic Navigational Charts Market Segmentation
By Application
Aviation
Marine
Others
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Electronic Navigational Charts Market Key Competitors include:
Electronic Charts Company, Inc.
ChartCo Limited
Japan Hydrographic Charts & Publications Co., Ltd.
OceanWise
Poseidon Navigation Services Ltd
Maritime Services Ltd.
Sirm SPA
Jeppesen
SRH Marine Electronics S.A.
Maryland Nautical
American Nautical Services, Inc.
Fontanski Marine Supply
Nautisk Forlag AS.
Others.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
