Rapid Prototyping Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.7 percent to reach USD 6.98 Bn by 2029
Increase efficiency, use of the product development phase in the manufacturing process is the main significant factor to drive the growth of the global rapid prototyping market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Rapid Prototyping Market” was USD 0.87 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.98 Bn by 2029.
Rapid Prototyping Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Rapid Prototyping Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Rapid Prototyping Market Dynamics
The expected increase in supply volume with advanced synthesis, short cycle time, and the expansion of application-specific categories are some of the main drivers driving market growth. The issues such as a large material expenditure due to low utilization capacity, may serve as barriers during market growth
Rapid Prototyping Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region held the largest Rapid Prototyping Market share. North America dominates the rapid prototyping market because of the uninterrupted rise in the automotive and healthcare enterprises.
Rapid Prototyping Market Segmentation
By Technology
Subtractive
Additive
Stereolithography
Selective Laser Sintering
Fused Deposition Modeling
Ink Jet printing techniques
By Material
Metal
Polymer
Ceramic
Plaster & starch
Foundry sand parts
By Form
Filament
Ink
Powder
By End-User
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Goods & Electronics
Manufacturing & Construction
Others
Rapid Prototyping Market Key Competitors include:
3D Systems
Stratasys Ltd.
Sandvik AB
Royal DSM.
Arkema S.A.
CRP Group
Hoganas AB
LPW Technology Ltd.
Lithoz GmbH
Materialise NV
think3D,
DSM
Sculpteo
Renishaw plc.
Arcam EBM
Sandvik AB
Tethon3D
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
