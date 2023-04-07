Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market Research Study on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Analysis, and Demand
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2023 ) The global industrial nitrogen generator market size is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for industrial nitrogen generator from the packaged and convenient food sector is driving the market. In addition, increasing demand from end-use industries such as food & beverage, transportation, medical & pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing as well as increasing demand due to growing consumer electronics sector is also driving the industrial nitrogen generator market. Growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.
Industrial nitrogen generators are equipment, which separate nitrogen from purified compressed air and provide nitrogen for various industrial purposes, such as beverage processing, electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical drug production and others. Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hitachi Industrial Equipment System Company (Japan), Inmatec (Germany), Linde Plc (UK), Novair SAS (France), and Oxymat A/S (Denmark) are the major players in the market.
Based on technology type, the industrial nitrogen generator market is segmented into PSA, membrane based, and cryogenic based. The PSA industrial nitrogen generators segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators is their use by the food & beverage industry in processing and packaging applications to achieve better quality and longer shelf life. PSA nitrogen generators are also used in automotive electronics, consumer electronic product manufacturing, and metal processing, and so on.
Based on size, the industrial nitrogen generator market is segmented into stationary and portable. The stationary industrial nitrogen generator segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators is their use in various industries. Stationary industrial nitrogen generators are self-contained and fully integrated and do not require separate air. This also eliminates the requirement of handling high-pressure cylinders. These systems are highly durable and stable under normal operating conditions.
Based on design, the industrial nitrogen generator market is segmented into cylinder based and plug & play based. The plug & play industrial nitrogen generators segment is the largest, which is projected to continue during the forecast period. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators as they are compact in design and provide the operator with easy accessibility and autonomous function. These systems can be modular or stationary depending on the requirement, provide multistage filtration, are energy-efficient, and have optimum connectivity for real-time information gathering. Plug & play systems are also cost-effective, customizable, reliable, and safe to operate.
Based on end-use industry, the industrial nitrogen generator market is segmented into food & beverage, medical & pharmaceutical, transportation, electrical & electronics, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, packaging, and others. Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry of the industrial nitrogen generators market owing to the increased demand for better quality packaged food items, growth in demand for convenient foods, reduction in food wastage, and increasing urbanization in the emerging economies. In addition, the rise in income levels and the growth of the middle-class population are also driving demand for industrial nitrogen generators in the food & beverage industry.
APAC is the largest market for industrial nitrogen generators. This large market share is primarily attributed to emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, in the region, where demand for packaged and convenient food products are increasing annually. Moreover, growth in population and increasing urbanization rate are also driving the market for quality processed food products and boosting industrial nitrogen generator consumption. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, such as improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as automotive, marine, oil & gas, and chemical are also driving the market for industrial nitrogen generators in the region.
