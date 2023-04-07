Linear Actuators Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent to reach USD 109.69 Bn by 2029
Electro-mechanical actuators is leading the market share due to its lower cost, self-contained structure, its operations can be automated with the help of electrical motor.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Linear Actuators Market” was USD 58.39 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 109.69 Bn by 2029
Linear Actuators Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Linear Actuators Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Linear Actuators Market size.
Linear Actuators Market Dynamics
The key factors that are driving the global Linear Actuators Market are higher speed, high accuracy, and high reliability. Rising automation across the industries is the major driving factor for the growth of the linear actuators market. The growing demand for smart actuators will be one of the trends in the linear actuators market.
Linear Actuators Market Regional Insights
The market in Asia pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. The market growth is attributed to the growing hydroelectricity power plants.
Linear Actuators Market Segmentation
By Operation Mechanism
Mechanical
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
Electro-mechanical actuators
By End Use Industry
Automotive
Medical/Healthcare
Energy and Mining
Steel
Construction
Military
Chemical
Others
Linear Actuators Market Key Competitors include:
Emerson Electric
Flowserve
LINAK
Parker Hannifin
SMC
Duff-Norton
Helix Linear Technologies, Inc.
Altra Industrial Motion Tolomatic, Inc.
Fabco-Air, Inc.
BEI Kimco Magnetics
Dеl-Тrоn Рrесіѕіоn
Rоllоn
Моtесk Еlесtrіс
ТіМОТІОN
LІNАК
Тоlоmаtіс
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
