Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent to reach USD 1335.89 Bn by 2029
AI-enabled chatbots are benefiting a lot of real estate businesses by collecting customer data and helping with improving lead generation and content marketing.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 06, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market to grow from USD 121.08 Bn in 2021 to USD 1335.89 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 35 percent.
Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market size.
Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market Dynamics
The Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for IoT devices and advanced technologies. The real estate sector will increase the importance of technical solutions and affect the relevance of the human factors.
Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market Regional Insights
The Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market in the North America dominated the global market during the forecast period. This growth of the regional market is majorly attributed to the stringent regulatory policies adopting using AI to speed up real estate transactions by cutting in half the manual input and time required.
Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market Segmentation
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Computer Vision
By Solution
Chatbots
Customer Behaviour Analytics
Advanced Property Analysis
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Data Analytics & Visualization
Lead Generation and Marketing
Property Management
Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate Market Key Competitors include:
Avaamo
Baidu Inc.
Cape Analytics
CognitiveScale
Descartes Labs
GoogleInc.
Inbenta Technologies
Intel Corporation
Interaction LLC
Ipsoft Inc.
Zest Finance
Zillow
Compass
Rex.
Redfin
Localize
Divvy Homes
Apartment Ocean
Veros.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market- The market size was valued at USD 2.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.46 Bn by 2029 to exhibit a CAGR of 28.58 Percent during the forecast period.
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 15.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 44.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
