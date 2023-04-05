Optical Sorter Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent to reach USD 3.67 Bn by 2029
An increasing need to reduce process and distribution time in the victuals industry, growing automation to increment productivity in sundry industries, and stringent regulations regarding aliment safety are the major factors driving the growth of Global O
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Optical Sorter Market” was USD 2.39 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.67 Bn by 2029.
Optical Sorter Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Optical Sorter Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Optical Sorter Market Dynamics:
The Optical Sorter Market is majorly driven by the increasing demand food industry held the largest share of optical sorter market in 2021 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An increased demand for good quality food products with a shorter delivery cycle, stringent regulations for food safety, growing automation are major drivers for the growth of food industry application.
Optical Sorter Market Regional Insights:
Global Optical Sorter Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA&A. Among all of these North America held 43.56% in 2021 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Many North American companies have integrated AI technology into an optical sorter equipment for advanced analytics, monitoring, and automation of the processes.
Optical Sorter Market Segmentation:
By Product
Lasers
NIR Sorters
Cameras
Hyperspectral Cameras and Combined Sorters
By Platform
Freefall
Lane
Belt
Hybrid
By Application
Recycling
Mining
Food
Optical Sorter Market Key Competitors include:
Buhler
Binder
Tomra
Key Technology
Allgaier Werke
Satake
CP Manufacturing
Cimbria
Greefa
Pellenc ST
Raytec Vision
Steinert
TAIHO
Daewon GSI
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
