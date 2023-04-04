Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market to hit USD 5.62 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4 percent
One of the main drivers of the global concrete pumps market is an increase in infrastructure spending.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market to grow from USD 4.10 Bn in 2021 to USD 5.62 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4 percent.
Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to forecast the global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump market based on segments, manufacturers and regional distribution. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players in the industry.
Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Dynamics
The increase in infrastructure spending is one of the main drivers of the market. The growing urbanization and improvement in consumer lifestyles across the world are also important factors driving the Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market growth.
Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with the largest Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market share and is expected to retain this dominance during the forecast period.
Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Segmentation
By Type
Truck Mounted Mobile Pump
Truck Mounted Static Pump
Truck Mixer Concrete Pump
By End use
Industrial
Commercial
Domestic
Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Key Competitors include:
CONCORD CONCRETE PUMPS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Junjin
Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Liebherr
Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.
Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt. Ltd
SANY GROUP
SCHWING Stetter
Sermac Srl
Shantui Construction Machinery co., Ltd.
XCMG Group
Daimler AG
Ford Motor Co.
AB Volvo
BMW AG
Tesla Inc.
Google Inc.
IVICO
Scania
Caterpillar
Robert Bosch GmbH
Aptiv
