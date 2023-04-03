Projected Growth of Directed Energy Weapons Market: Estimated $12.9 Billion by 2027
Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High Energy Lasers, High-power Radio Frequency, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, Product, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2023 ) The report on the Directed Energy Weapon Market provides an analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The directed energy weapon market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.
Modern innovations and technological advancements in directed energy weapons are changing the nature of warfare. Directed energy weapons emit focused energy on a target at the speed of light to damage or destroy it.
Security forces use DEWs to carry out various operations and help them to hit targets with precision. Most countries, such as China, Russia, India, France, and many others, have funded huge amounts for research and development of directed energy weapons, such as active denial systems and particle beams, among others. Factors such as high development costs, technological snags, and susceptibility to degradation by external environments, including climatic conditions, restrain the growth of this market.
US, Israel, China, Japan, Turkey, India, and others are focusing on to development and production of directed energy weapons. Scientific advances in high-energy liquid lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers have enabled the production of lethal lasers and high-powered microwaves. High-power microwave lasers that work on high-frequency radio wave principles have the potential to suppress enemy tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and any defense attack. These lasers can provide a power of 100 MW to 100 GW and operate between frequencies of 1 GHz and 300 GHz. Such power destroys the targets and damages electronic equipment in the immediate vicinity.
Based on technology, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into high energy laser (HEL), high-power microwave (HPM), electromagnetic weapons, and sonic weapons. The high-energy laser segment registered largest share in 2021. This segment is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the easy installation and low power consumption of high-energy laser weapons.
Based on application, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into homeland security and military. One of the main features of directed energy weapon technology is the ability to customize the weapon by adjusting the amount of energy deposited upon targets. The directed energy weapons find extensive applications in homeland security as well as military markets. Amongst these two applications, the military is the major field where directed energy weapons are more functional.
By platform the market is bifurcated into land, airborne, naval, and space. The naval segment is projected to account for largest share in 2021. This growth of naval segment can be attributed to the easy installation and low power consumption of high-energy laser weapons. Compared to conventional ordnance, they have next to zero time of flight, which allows for a longer decision time and a quicker reaction time.
