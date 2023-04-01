Heat Transfer Fluids Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent to reach USD 5.42 Bn by 2029
Heat transfer fluid systems are an essential component of the oil and gas processing system. Heat transfer fluids are required for initial production, transfer, refining, and recycling.
Maximize Market research expects, the Heat Transfer Fluids market to grow from USD 2.80 Bn in 2021 to USD 5.42 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent.
Heat Transfer Fluids Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Heat Transfer Fluids Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Heat Transfer Fluids Market size.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30456
Heat Transfer Fluids Market Dynamics
The Heat Transfer Fluids Market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in the oil and gas industry. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the fire and explosion hazards of heat transfer fluids during the forecast period.
Heat Transfer Fluids Market Regional Insights
The Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the North America region is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. This growth of the regional market is majorly attributed to the stringent regulatory policies to reduce carbon emissions.
Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segmentation
By Type
Mineral Oils
Silicones & Aromatics
GlycolS
By End-User
Oil & Gas
Concentrated solar power
Chemicals & Processing
Renewable energy
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Heat Transfer Fluids Market Key Competitors include:
Dow
Eastman Chemical Company
Exxon Mobil
Chevron Corporation
Paratherm
Radco Industries
Interlube Corporation
MacDermid, Inc.
Dynalene, Inc.
Caldera
Huntsman Corporation
Phillips 66
Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.
ISEL
Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd.
Lanxess
Arkema S.A.
Global Heat Transfer
Solvay
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
