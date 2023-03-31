Image Recognition Market to hit USD 88.52 Bn at a CAGR of 16 percent by 2029
Social media monitoring is one of the most prominent uses of image recognition, as visual listening and visual analytics are critical components of digital marketing.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for "Image Recognition Market" was USD 29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 88.52 Bn by 2029.
Image Recognition Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes external and internal factors affecting the Image Recognition Market positively and negatively in detail, which makes it an investor’s guide. It covers all the major aspects of the Image Recognition industry with an in-depth study of market players including new entrants, followers and market leaders. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Image Recognition market size.
Image Recognition Market Dynamics
The high installation cost of image recognition services is hampering the Image Recognition market growth. The high investments by major cloud businesses such as Microsoft, Google and AWS in the market in order to enhance online and in-store retail execution is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the image recognition market.
Image Recognition Market Regional Insights
The North America region dominated the market with the largest Image Recognition Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Image Recognition Market Segmentation
By Technology
Object Recognition
Code Recognition
Facial Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Others
By Outlook
Service
Software
Hardware
By Application
Marketing & Advertising
Scanning & Imaging
Image Search
Augmented Reality
Security & Surveillance
Others
Image Recognition Market Key Competitors include:
Wikitude
Huawei
Honeywell
Toshiba
Oracle
Trigo
INFFRD
AIRY3D
Standard Cognition
Unispectral LTD
Snap2Insight
restb.ai
Vize by Ximilar
Mirror that Lock
IBM
Google
Qualcomm
Microsoft
AWS
Trax
NEC Corporation
Catchoom
