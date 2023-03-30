The Future of Healthcare Integration: Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market
The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period
The Growth in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is driven by the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, government initiatives to enhance patient care & safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability, and the rapid adoption of EHR & other healthcare IT solutions. However, the lack of true interoperability solutions, lack of standards, and the use of outdated legacy systems are some factors restraining the growth of the healthcare interoperability solution market to a certain extent during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2020, while the forecast period is 2021 to 2026.
Scope of the Report:
The study categorizes the healthcare interoperability solutions market based on product, type, technology, application, animal type, end user at regional and global level.
Global Healthcare interoperability solutions Market, by Type
• Introduction
• Software Solutions
• Services
Healthcare interoperability solutions Market, By Software Solutions
• Introduction
• EHR interoperability solutions
• Lab system interoperability solutions
• Imaging system interoperability solutions
• Healthcare information exchange interoperability solutions
• Enterprise interoperability solutions
• Other healthcare interoperability solutions.
Healthcare interoperability solutions Market, By End User
• Introduction
• Healthcare Providers
• Healthcare Payers
• Pharmacies
Healthcare interoperability solutions Market, By Healthcare Providers
• Introduction
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Long-term Care centers
• Diagnostics & Imaging centers
• Other Healthcare Providers
Market Segmentation: -
On the basis of type, the services segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring cost of services such as software upgrades/updates and maintenance.
Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are increasing patient volume, the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs, and government mandates.
Regional Analysis:
North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare interoperability solution market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising demand for quality healthcare delivery, the need to curb the increasing healthcare expenditure, and the implementation of favorable initiatives & regulations to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations in the region are the key factors responsible for the large share of North America in the market.
Request Sample Pages: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17705847
Top Key players:
Some of the prominent players in this healthcare interoperability solutions market are Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), InterSystems Corporation (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market namely, Orion Health Group Limited (New Zealand), IBM Watson Health (US), Lyniate (US), Change Healthcare (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE (Canada), OSP Labs (US), ViSolve, Inc. (US), Jitterbit (US), Virtusa Corp. (US), and Summit Healthcare Services, Inc. (US).
Recent Developments
• In May 2021, Epic Systems (US) partnered with Anthem, Inc. (US) to ease administrative burdens and address potential gaps in care by harnessing Epic’s Payer Platform, which will be embedded directly into Anthem’s Health OS.
• In May 2021, InterSystems Corporation (US) partnered with Oncodesign (France). Under this partnership, Oncodesign will use the InterSystems’ IRIS for Health solution to organize and leverage healthcare data to accelerate the search for new treatments in oncology using AI.
• In January 2021, Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) signed an agreement to acquire Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US) to transform the delivery of care along the health continuum with integrated solutions.
• In February 2019, Veradigm (US) entered into a partnership with NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US) to improve connectivity and data exchange with payers & labs.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is poised for significant growth as healthcare organizations strive to improve patient outcomes through seamless data exchange and better care coordination. With advances in technology and increasing demand for interoperable systems, healthcare providers can expect to see increased efficiency, accuracy, and quality of care. The benefits of healthcare interoperability are far-reaching and can impact not only individual patient outcomes, but also the overall performance and sustainability of the healthcare system. The future of healthcare is centered on seamless integration and interoperability, and the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is at the forefront of this revolution.
