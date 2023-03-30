Food Contact Paper Market to hit USD 103.71 Bn at a CAGR of 4.7 percent by the end of the forecast period
Vendors are developing lightweight and high-performance paper grades to reduce cost, improve performance, and stay compliant.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Food Contact Paper market to grow from USD 71.82 Bn in 2021 to USD 103.71 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent.
Food Contact Paper Market Report Scope Food Contact Paper and Research Methodology
The report provides segment-wise and region-wise detailed analysis of the dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges of the Food Contact Paper Market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weakness of the market while the bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Food Contact Paper Market size.
Food Contact Paper Market Dynamics
The food contact paper industry is expected to grow due to the convenience and use of high-performance materials in food packaging. One of the major trends in the food contact paper market is the high demand for lightweight materials for packing food and beverages.
Food Contact Paper Market Regional Insights
The North America region is expected to hold the largest food contact paper market share during the forecast period due to the growing urban population leading to the consumption of packed food.
Food Contact Paper Market Segmentation
By Type
Kraft paper
Specialty Paper
Recycled Paper
By Thickness
Up to 30 GSM
30-50 GSM
Above 50 GSM
By Application
Bakery & confectionary products
Dairy products
fresh Food
Fast Food
Baby Food
Others
By End-Use
Hotels & restaurants
Bakeries & cafes
Fast Food outlets
movies & cinemas
Airline & railway catering
others
Food Contact Paper Market Key Competitors include:
Mondi Plc
Twin River Paper Company
Nordic Paper
SCG Packaging PCL
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
Westrock Company
Pudumjee Paper Products
BPM Inc.
Seaman Paper Company
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
