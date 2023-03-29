Server Operating System Market to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent during the forecast period
A server working framework (OS) assists associations with performing significant projects & lead confounded undertakings, for example, information move.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Server Operating System market to grow from USD 115.35 Bn in 2021 to USD 285.62 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 12 percent.
Server Operating System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report analyze and forecast the Server Operating System Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Server Operating System market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Server Operating System industry.
Server Operating System Market Dynamics
The increasing adoption of cloud platforms and increasing investments in the data center infrastructure by the key players are driving the Server Operating System Market growth. The major factors hampering the market growth are high costs related to server downtime of the operating systems and deployment.
Server Operating System Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7 percent. This growth of the region is majorly due to the increasing presence of cloud service providers.
Server Operating System Market Segmentation
By Product
Windows
Linux
UNIX
Others
By Deployment Model
Cloud
On premise
Server Operating System Market Key Competitors include:
IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)
Google LLC
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
DELL INC.
HP Development Company
Cisco Systems
Oracle Corporation
Amazon Web Services
SUSE Linux Enterprise
Canonical Companies
Debian GNU/Linux
Linspire
RED Hat
Fujitsu Company
NEC Corporation
Stratus Technologies
Unisys Global Technologies
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Application Server Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 48.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.22 percent during the forecast period.
Data center rack server Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 200.36 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
