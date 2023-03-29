Methanol Market to reach USD 40.58 Bn at a CAGR of 5.93 percent by the end of the forecast period
The Growing demand from the automotive and construction industry is expected to drive the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2023 ) The total market opportunity for Methanol Market was USD 27.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.93 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 40.58 Bn by 2029.
Methanol Market Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to identify drivers and challenges in the Methanol industry. The Methanol Market report offers a SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter's five force analysis of top players and markets that offer key insight into these companies' strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Methanol Market Dynamics
There are immense applications of methanol in day-to-day products which is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. The use of Methanol for the production of chemicals in the manufacturing of foams, windshield washer fluids and plywood subfloors are the factors expected to influence the Methanol Market growth.
Methanol Market Regional Insights
The Methanol Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the market is expected majorly due to the shifting consumer preference towards sustainable fuels in the region.
Methanol Market Segmentation
By Feedstock
Coal
Natural Gas
Others
By Derivatives
Gasoline
MTO/MTP
Formaldehyde
Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)
Acetic Acid
Dimethyl Ether (DME)
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
Biodiesel
Others
By Sub-Derivatives
Gasoline additives
Olefins
UF/PF resins
VAM
Polyacetals
MDI
PTA
Acetate Esters
Acetic anhydride
Fuels
By End-User
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Appliances
Paints & Coatings
Insulation
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging (PET bottles)
Solvents
Methanol Market Key Competitors include:
Atlantic Methanol Production Company
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Methanex Corporation
Methanol Holdings Limited
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
SABIC
Zagros Petrochemical Company
Southern Chemical Corporation
PETRONAS
Maximize Market Research is leading Material and Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
ethanol Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 152.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period.
Bioethanol Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 111.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.21 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
