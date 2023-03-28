Network Forensics Market Size - Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2027
Increasing data thefts and cyberattacks across enterprises, increasing traffic on network systems, and increasing demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions are some of the factors that are driving the Network Forensics Market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Network Forensics Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Forensics Market"
393 - Tables
49 - Figures
301 – Pages
Increasing data thefts and cyberattacks across enterprises, increasing traffic on network systems, and increasing demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions are some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled expertise, lack of infrastructure to store all the data packets are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.
Major vendors in the global Network Forensics Market are Fireeye ([now Trellix], US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (US), RSA Security, LLC (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Novetta Solutions, LLC (US), SolarWinds Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc.(US), SonicWall (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), ManageEngine (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), NIKSUN (US), Corelight, Inc. (US), Securonix (US), and VectraAI, Inc. (US). Some emerging startups, such as LiveAction (US), Vehere, Inc. (US), Cysight.ai ([IdeaData], Israel), CorCystems (US), GrayLog, Inc. (US), and Endace Ltd. (New Zealand), are also included in the study.
By component, solution segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Network forensics monitors network traffic to see if anomalies exist and whether they indicate an attack or could lead to one. The objective is to determine the attack’s nature and then capture, store it in a forensically sound manner, analyze, and, finally, present some visual form of it.
Solutions that are used to assist network forensics come in a variety of forms: some are merely packet sniffers, whereas others might focus on fingerprinting, mapping, location identification, email traffic, URLs, traceback services, and honeypots. During the covid-19 pandemic, the rapid shift to the cloud places organizations in a precarious security position, which is why cyberattacks have increased. Cybercriminals are attacking the computer networks and systems of individuals, businesses, and even global organizations at a time when cyber defenses might be lowered due to the shift of focus to the health crisis. These attacks require network forensics solutions to understand the attack method and process to reduce the network vulnerability.
By deployment mode, cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs, in particular, have adopted cloud mode to deploy network forensics solutions, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies rather than to invest their capital in security infrastructure. Organizations can avoid costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based network forensics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of SaaS-based security services to secure the business applications, which is beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Major network forensics vendors, such as IBM (US), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NETSCOUT Systems (US), and Viavi Solutions (US), are headquartered in North America. Due to the high adoption of IoT, BYOD, and cloud-based applications in North America, the attacks are increasing dramatically and becoming more sophisticated. The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region regarding network security, as several companies and industries are adopting network forensics solutions to sustain in the market and increase their productivity. The key countries taken for analysis from North America are the US and Canada. The presence of key Network Forensics Market players in this region is a major factor responsible for the growth of this market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/network-forensics-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-forensics.asp
