Iconic Touring Spectacle Comes to LA for Another Exciting Season
Step and Repeat LA Produces Media Walls for Cirque du Soleil: Corteo!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) DOWNTOWN, LA - The circus has come to town! The Microsoft Theater has opened its doors once again to host one of the most iconic spectacles of all time, Cirque du Soleil, and Step and Repeat LA was onsite to unveil some glamorous photo-op backdrops, just in time for opening night on March 23rd.
According to its website, Cirque du Soleil: Corteo centers around a clown named Mauro, who “envisions that his own burial will take place amid a carnival atmosphere and be attended by tender angels. The show contrasts the grand with the intimate, the silly with the tragic, and the beauty of perfection with the appeal of imperfection. It also emphasizes the strength and vulnerability of the clown as well as his knowledge and generosity to represent the aspect of humanity that exists in each of us. ‘Corteo’ is guided through a timeless ceremony in which fantasy teases reality with music, which is both poetic and mischievous.”
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce all of the Media Walls for the grand opening, including an impressive 32’ Media Wall, several 12’ Media Walls, and a 15’ Hop Up display, which uses an accordion-like stand for easy breakdown and travel. All backdrops were created using a matte-finished fabric and eco-friendly ink that is water-based. A unique shade of rouge carpet was rolled out in place of traditional red, which went perfect with the theme of this year’s show.
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo runs from March 23rd to April 30th at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.
From family-friendly spectacles to VIP afterparties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
