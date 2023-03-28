The Future of Dental Imaging: Emerging Technologies and Trends
The global Dental Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 )
Introduction: -
Dental imaging refers to the use of various techniques and technologies to capture images of a patient's teeth, jaws, and surrounding structures. These images are then used by dentists and other dental professionals to diagnose and treat a wide range of oral health conditions.
Global Dental Imaging Market Overview
The global Dental Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure, technological advancements, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of Dental Imaging Market.
Download PDF Brochure: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109621591
Market Segmentation:
Based on application, the market has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. Of all these segments, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in orthodontics for primary assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning.
Based on product, the dental imaging market has been segmented into extraoral and intraoral imaging systems. The extraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into panoramic systems, panoramic & cephalometric systems, and 3D CBCT systems. Panoramic systems accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in general dentistry, implantology, endodontics, and periodontics for the primary assessment of patients as well as its high accuracy in treatment planning.
Based on end user, the dental imaging market has been segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing affordability of imaging systems, rising need for accurate and rapid diagnosis, and increasing awareness among patients.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for dental imaging technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.
Request for Sample Pages: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=109621591
Recent developments
• In October 2019, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. launched intraoral sensors (Schick AE and Xios AE) and 2D/3D imaging systems (Orthophos S 3D, Orthophos SL 3D, and Orthophos E).
• In October 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation partnered with TeamSmile programs throughout the country in order to allow dentists to use the KaVo MASTERtorque LUX M8900L and the KaVo SMARTmatic.
• In September 2019, Carestream Dental, LLC launched the intraoral scanner, CS 3700, for high-performance scanning that integrates with its existing CS ScanFlow imaging software.
• In September 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR to develop artificial intelligence solutions for digital imaging in dentistry.
• In July 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation launched the KaVo ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D, which includes a cephalometric version, adding even more versatility to its existing product line.
Top Key Players: -
The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).
Conclusion:
In conclusion, the dental imaging market continues to grow and evolve, driven by advancements in imaging technology, increasing awareness of the importance of oral health, and a growing global population. Dental imaging techniques and technologies have become essential tools for dental professionals, allowing them to diagnose and treat a wide range of oral health conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Introduction: -
Dental imaging refers to the use of various techniques and technologies to capture images of a patient's teeth, jaws, and surrounding structures. These images are then used by dentists and other dental professionals to diagnose and treat a wide range of oral health conditions.
Global Dental Imaging Market Overview
The global Dental Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure, technological advancements, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of Dental Imaging Market.
Download PDF Brochure: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109621591
Market Segmentation:
Based on application, the market has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. Of all these segments, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in orthodontics for primary assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning.
Based on product, the dental imaging market has been segmented into extraoral and intraoral imaging systems. The extraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into panoramic systems, panoramic & cephalometric systems, and 3D CBCT systems. Panoramic systems accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in general dentistry, implantology, endodontics, and periodontics for the primary assessment of patients as well as its high accuracy in treatment planning.
Based on end user, the dental imaging market has been segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing affordability of imaging systems, rising need for accurate and rapid diagnosis, and increasing awareness among patients.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for dental imaging technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.
Request for Sample Pages: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=109621591
Recent developments
• In October 2019, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. launched intraoral sensors (Schick AE and Xios AE) and 2D/3D imaging systems (Orthophos S 3D, Orthophos SL 3D, and Orthophos E).
• In October 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation partnered with TeamSmile programs throughout the country in order to allow dentists to use the KaVo MASTERtorque LUX M8900L and the KaVo SMARTmatic.
• In September 2019, Carestream Dental, LLC launched the intraoral scanner, CS 3700, for high-performance scanning that integrates with its existing CS ScanFlow imaging software.
• In September 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR to develop artificial intelligence solutions for digital imaging in dentistry.
• In July 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation launched the KaVo ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D, which includes a cephalometric version, adding even more versatility to its existing product line.
Top Key Players: -
The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).
Conclusion:
In conclusion, the dental imaging market continues to grow and evolve, driven by advancements in imaging technology, increasing awareness of the importance of oral health, and a growing global population. Dental imaging techniques and technologies have become essential tools for dental professionals, allowing them to diagnose and treat a wide range of oral health conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results