Geosynthetics Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14 percent during the forecast period
To promote the longevity and safety of structures, geosynthetics materials are used at various phases of construction to control evaporation, improve drainage, strengthen infrastructure, and restrict erosion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Geosynthetics Market” was USD 15.14 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 24.39 billion by 2029.
Geosynthetics Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Geosynthetics Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Geosynthetics Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Geosynthetics Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Dynamics
Geosynthetics are used in the construction industry due to their characteristics such as to control evaporation, improving drainage, strengthening infrastructure and restricting erosion. These factors are expected to drive the Geosynthetics Market.
Geosynthetics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Geosynthetics Market at 41.7 percent in 2021. Increased demand for oil reinforcement in residential buildings in developing economies such as China and India has been driving the Asia Pacific Geosynthetics Market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Geotextiles
Geomembranes
Geogrids
Geofoam
Geonets
Others
By Application:
Waste Management
Water Management
Transportation Infrastructure
Civil Construction
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Key Competitors Include:
GSE Holdings, Inc.
Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.
Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
Propex Operating Company, LLC
Low and Bonar PLC
TENAX Group
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
Global Synthetics
AGRU America
TYPAR
HUESKER Group
PRS Geo-Technologies
Tensar International Corporation
Solmax
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Moisture Curing Adhesives Market : The market is expected to hit USD 9.32 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.23 percent during the forecast period.
Methylene Blue Market : The market was USD 6.93 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent to reach USD 10.39 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Geosynthetics Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Geosynthetics Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Geosynthetics Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Geosynthetics Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Dynamics
Geosynthetics are used in the construction industry due to their characteristics such as to control evaporation, improving drainage, strengthening infrastructure and restricting erosion. These factors are expected to drive the Geosynthetics Market.
Geosynthetics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Geosynthetics Market at 41.7 percent in 2021. Increased demand for oil reinforcement in residential buildings in developing economies such as China and India has been driving the Asia Pacific Geosynthetics Market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Geotextiles
Geomembranes
Geogrids
Geofoam
Geonets
Others
By Application:
Waste Management
Water Management
Transportation Infrastructure
Civil Construction
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30009
Geosynthetics Market Key Competitors Include:
GSE Holdings, Inc.
Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.
Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
Propex Operating Company, LLC
Low and Bonar PLC
TENAX Group
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
Global Synthetics
AGRU America
TYPAR
HUESKER Group
PRS Geo-Technologies
Tensar International Corporation
Solmax
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Moisture Curing Adhesives Market : The market is expected to hit USD 9.32 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.23 percent during the forecast period.
Methylene Blue Market : The market was USD 6.93 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent to reach USD 10.39 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results