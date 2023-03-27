Graphene Nanoplatelets Market expected to grow at a CAGR 37.40 percent of during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Graphene Nanoplatelets Market” was USD 79.65 million in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.40 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 736.37 million by 2029.
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Graphene Nanoplatelets market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation.
Graphene Nanoplatelets market Dynamics
Growing demand from energy & power and aerospace verticals, high demand from consumers for eco-friendly, effective, strong, and lightweight products, and increasing use as a filler in polymer matrices are expected to drive the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market.
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced materials in the automotive, aerospace, energy storage, consumer electronics and printed electronics sectors from developing economies including India, Japan and China driving the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market.
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Segmentation:
By Product:
M-GNPs
C-GNPs
Others
By Form:
Bulk Powder
Dispersions
Leaf
By Application:
Energy & Power
Composites
Conductive Inks & Coatings
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Key Competitors Include:
Angstron Materials Inc.
CVD Equipment Corporation
ACS Materials LLC
XG Sciences, Inc.
Thomas Swan & Ltd.
Group NanoXplore Inc.
Graphene Laboratories Inc.
Directa Plus PLC
Haydale Graphene Industries Inc.
Applied Graphene Materials Inc.
Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.
Strem Chemicals, Inc.
Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Ltd.
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
