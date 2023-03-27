Visual Effects (VFX) Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period
Visual effects are special effects that are added to a film or video that is not possible to achieve in a live-action shoot.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global Visual Effects Market was USD 11.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2029.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Visual Effects (VFX) Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Visual Effects (VFX) Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Visual Effects (VFX) Market analysis is typically conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Dynamics
Growing usage of VFX in media, entertainment, the film industry and content creation has been driving the Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market. OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are expected to fuel the Visual Effects (VFX) Market growth.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market with a 39 percent share in 2021. The growth of the visual effects market in North America is due to an overall increase in the consumption of high-quality content and the establishment of film production studios.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Animation
Modeling
Simulation FX
Matte Painting
Composition
By Application:
Movies
Television
Gaming
Advertisement
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Key Competitors Include:
The Walt Disney
Framestore Ltd
Cinesite VFX
Digital Domain Holdings
Rodeo FX
Eastman Kodak
HydrauLx VFX
Sony Corp
Technicolor SA
Digital Idea
Delux Entertainment Services Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
