Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the forecast period
The increasing penetration of thermoplastics for use in vehicle components over glass and metal is expected to offer up new possibilities for the growth of the Expanded Polypropylene Foam business.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market” was USD 995.61 million in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 1623.14 million by 2029.
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Dynamics
Increasing demand from various application industries is expected to drive the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market. Fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hamper the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market.
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the market and held 56.26 percent share in 2021 due to rising consumer goods expenditure and rising car demand in the region.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Low-density
Medium-density
High-density
By End-Use Industry:
Automotive
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Appliances
Others
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Key Competitors Include:
Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)
Clark Foam Products Corp. (U.S.)
SP Corporation (U.S.)
Package Design & Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)
Woodbridge Group (Canada)
JSP Corp. (Japan)
Kaneka Corp. (Japan)
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hanwha Corp. (South Korea)
Polyfoam Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
BASF SE (Germany)
DS Smiths plc (UK)
Knauf Industries (France)
IZOBLOK (Poland)
Armacell International S.A. (Switzerland)
Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany)
Automa Multi Styrene (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bio-based Polyurethane Foam Market : The market is expected to hit USD 58.18 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
Anti-Foaming Agent Market : The market was USD 5.30 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.93 percent to reach USD 7.21 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Dynamics
Increasing demand from various application industries is expected to drive the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market. Fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hamper the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market.
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the market and held 56.26 percent share in 2021 due to rising consumer goods expenditure and rising car demand in the region.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Low-density
Medium-density
High-density
By End-Use Industry:
Automotive
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Appliances
Others
Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Key Competitors Include:
Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)
Clark Foam Products Corp. (U.S.)
SP Corporation (U.S.)
Package Design & Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)
Woodbridge Group (Canada)
JSP Corp. (Japan)
Kaneka Corp. (Japan)
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hanwha Corp. (South Korea)
Polyfoam Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
BASF SE (Germany)
DS Smiths plc (UK)
Knauf Industries (France)
IZOBLOK (Poland)
Armacell International S.A. (Switzerland)
Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany)
Automa Multi Styrene (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/93313
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bio-based Polyurethane Foam Market : The market is expected to hit USD 58.18 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
Anti-Foaming Agent Market : The market was USD 5.30 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.93 percent to reach USD 7.21 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results