Server Operating System Market expected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period
The server operating system market is supposed to develop worldwide as customers or the central members are progressively taking on cloud storage infrastructure as well as the surge in data center infrastructure leads to the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Server Operating System Market” was USD 115.35 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 285.62 billion by 2029.
Server Operating System Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Server Operating System Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Server Operating System Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Server Operating System Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Server Operating System Market Dynamics
Organizations are incorporating virtual or cloud servers to improve their worldwide systems administration capacities and increase cost efficiency. These factors are driving the Server Operating System Market.
Server Operating System Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Server Operating System Market with a 40.2 percent share in 2021. Increasing number of internet users and increased demand for data centers is expected to drive the Server Operating System Market.
Server Operating System Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Windows
Linux
UNIX
Others
By Deployment Model:
Cloud
On premise
Server Operating System Market Key Competitors Include:
IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)
Google LLC
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
DELL INC.
HP Development Company
Cisco Systems
Oracle Corporation
Amazon Web Services
SUSE Linux Enterprise
Canonical Companies
Debian GNU/Linux
Linspire
RED Hat
Fujitsu Company
NEC Corporation
Stratus Technologies
Unisys Global Technologies
