Tortilla Market was valued at USD 45.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.96 Bn by 2029
Increasing awareness about the benefits associated with tortilla consumption growing the demand for the market.
The Tortilla Market is expected to reach USD 70.96 Bn by the year 2029 growing at a CAGR of 5.8 percent from USD 45.2 Bn in 2021.
Tortilla Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, limitation prospects and barriers in the market. The report guides the investors and new entrants in the Tortilla Market based on the basis of the contemporary competitive scenario. The Tortilla Market report also covers the segments such as nature, processing type, product type, source, distribution channel and regional presence.
Tortilla Market Dynamics
The increasing popularity of ready-made food and beverages is driving the tortilla market growth. People are preferring more organic and plant-based foods which leads to the growth of the Tortilla Market as well due to the lipids, vitamins, calcium and magnesium present in it.
Tortilla Market Regional Insights
North America has registered the largest market revenue share accounting for 40 percent in 2021 and is expected to lead the market in the future due to the use of organic foods in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico the Tortilla Market.
Tortilla Market Segmentation
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Processing Type
Fresh (Raw)
Frozen
By Product type
Tortilla chips
Taco shells
Tostadas
Flour tortillas
Corn tortillas
Others
By Source
Wheat
Corn
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Tortilla Market Key Players include:
GRUMA
S.A.B. de C.V
Tyson Foods, Inc.
Easy Foods, Inc.
Arevalo Foods Inc.
Azteca Foods, Inc.
Rudy's Tortillas
Tortilla King Inc.
Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc.
Frozen Tortilla Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.
Gluten-Free Tortillas Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 37.87 Bn billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Frozen Tortilla Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.
Gluten-Free Tortillas Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 37.87 Bn billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
