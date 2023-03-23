Yoga Clothing Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent reaching USD 42.97 Bn by 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2023 ) A business consulting firm Maximize Market Research has published a report on the Yoga Clothing Market which is was USD 22.71 in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent.
Yoga Clothing Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides comprehensive data analysis of the Yoga Clothing Market with the current and future market trends, competition and regional presence. The report covers the market size, growth potential, market revenue, market dynamics, cost, product portfolios to understand the market. Yoga Clothing Market report provides user a thorough analysis of market drivers, challenges, restrictions and potential threats for growth in the market.
Yoga Clothing Market Dynamics
The people nowadays are becoming health conscious by exercising and dieting which also leads to health care market. The Yoga Clothing Market is trending due to population’s attraction towards the exercises and fancy new gym wears and yoga apparels and is driving the Yoga Clothing Market’s growth.
Yoga Clothing Market Regional Insights
The North American region held largest Yoga Clothing Market share accounting 41.6 percent in 2021. Women in North American are spending more on fitness gears which is expected to boost the market demand.
Yoga Clothing Market Segmentation
By Type
Bottom Wear
Top wear
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Speciality Stores
Ecommerce
Others
By End Users
Women
Men
Yoga Clothing Market Key Players
Adidas AG
Alo Yoga
Athleta Inc
Hanesbrands Inc
Lululemon Athleta
Nike Inc
Puma SE
Ralph Lauren Corp
Under Armour
Outdoor Voices
Acics Corp
Aurorae Yoga LLC
Hugger Mugger
Manduka
Prana
Green Apple Active
Be Present
Mika Yoga Wear
Sports Apparel Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 287.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent during the forecast period.
Recreation Clubs Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 81.59 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
