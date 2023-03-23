Hair Color Market to hit USD 42.07 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 7.8 percent, Global Trends and Regional Insights
Europe is expected to hold the 2nd largest market shares of 30% by 2029. The United Kingdom (UK) is the major hair color market in Europe region. An increasing use of multichannel marketing strategies and the growth of the distribution networks is the maj
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2023 ) As per the report published by Maximize Market research, over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 23.06 Bn in 2021 to USD 42.07 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent.
Hair Color Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Hair Color Market including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the market. The market report is a combination of primary and secondary data, which makes it authentic. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Hair Color Market size. SWOT analysis was used to provide strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Hair Color industry.
Request For Free Sample Report :
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/68529
Hair Color Market Dynamics
The rising healthcare expenditure due to the aging population across the world is driving the Hair Color Market majorly. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period because of offline retail sales and the opening of fashion events.
Hair Color Market Regional Insights
The European region is expected to hold the Hair Color Market share of 30 percent by 2029. The growing distribution network is the major factor driving the market growth.
Hair Color Market Segmentation
By Usage
Permanent hair color
Semi-permanent hair color
Temporary hair color
Hair highlights, and bleach
By Application
Total gray coverage
Touch-up for roots
Grays highlighting
By End-user
Male
Female
Unisex
Hair Color Market Key Competitors include:
L’Oreal
Revlon
Avon Products
Conair
Aroma
Estée Lauder
Godrej
HOYU
Johnson & Johnson
Cadiveu Professional USA
World Hair Cosmetics Ltd.
Kao Corporation
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Shiseido Company Limited
Uniliver
New Avon Co.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Smart Hair Brush Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 271.90 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.
Hair Removal Products Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
