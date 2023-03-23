Street Sweepers Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23 percent during the forecast period
Since 1914, Elgin Sweeper Company has specialized in manufacturing and designing various types of street sweepers, including mechanical sweepers, regenerative air sweepers, vacuum sweepers, waterless sweepers, compressed natural gas and liquefied natural
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Street Sweepers Market” was USD 2.85 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2029.
Street Sweepers Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Street Sweepers Market report includes the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Street Sweepers Market by value and volume. The market analysis is typically conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods, including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model.
Street Sweepers Market Dynamics
The street sweepers market is driven by increasing government initiatives for clean and green environment, rising awareness regarding sanitation and cleanliness, and growing urbanization. The adoption of Hybrid machines increases productivity while lowering emissions is driving the Street Sweepers Market. However, the market is restrained by high initial costs and maintenance expenses associated with street sweepers.
Street Sweepers Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Street Sweepers Market in 2021. Since the technological advancements and growing automation in every segment is driving the growth of the North America Street Sweepers Market.
Street Sweepers Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Mechanical Broom Sweeper
Regenerative-air Sweeper
Vacuum Sweeper
By Application:
Municipality
Airport & Seaports
Industrial
Road & Highway
Large-scale Retail Channels
Street Sweepers Market Key Competitors Include:
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Aebi Schmidt Holding AG
Alamo Group Inc
Altra Industrial Motion Corp
Boschung Group
Dulevo S.p.A.
Mathieu S.A.
REV Group
TYMCO Inc.
Cat Pumps
Yantai Haide.
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Street Washers Market: The market is expected to hit USD 3.11 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent during the forecast period.
Metal Cleaning Equipment Market: The market was USD 1.46 billion in 2022 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32 percent to reach USD 1US D1.90 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
