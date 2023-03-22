Nonwoven Filtration Market Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights, Developments, and Forecast
Nonwoven Filtration Market research report categorizes the global market by Filter type (Synthetic, Natural), Layer (Single layer, Multi-layer), Technology, End-use Industry & Geography.
The report "Nonwoven Filtration Market by Filter type (Synthetic, Natural), Layer (Single layer, Multi-layer), Technology (Spunbond, Meltblown, Wetlaid, Airlaid, Thermobond, Needlepunch, spunlace), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures connected together by entangling fiber or filaments (and by perforating films) mechanically, thermally, or chemically. They are flat, porous sheets that are manufactured directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. These fabrics can be engineered in various ways to offer specific properties to filter media.
Factors such as Growing demand in HVAC systems coupled with growing awareness pertaining to air intake quality supports market growth. Restraints for the market is higher costs for raw materials moderately hamper the growth of the global nonwoven filtration market. Opportunities in Nonwoven Filtration market is due to proliferation of new technologies. Moreover, the frequent replacement and disposal of industrial filters is a growing environmental concern as they contain toxic substances is the major challenge for Nonwoven Filtration market.
By Filter type , Synthetic accounted for the largest share in 2021
Synthetic are estimated to be the largest filter type in Nonwoven Filtration Market. These filters are synthetic fibers which are randomly arranged, bonded, and have a porous nature. These synthetic fibers are thermoplastic polymers that are processed through variety of chemical, mechanical, and thermal treatments to use for filtration. These filters use both mechanical and electret efficiency for filtration. The electrostatic effect is particularly useful in increasing the capture efficiency of submicron particles.
By Layer, Multi layer accounted for the largest share in 2021
Multi layer is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Multi-layer nonwoven filters are widely used in several application, specially where higher filtration efficiency is required. They provide several beneficial properties such as durability and multiple separation functions. They provided improved breakthrough curves and higher adsorption capacities than single layer filters
By Technology, Nonwoven Filtration Market spunbond segment accounted for the largest share in 2021
spunbond is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Spunbond non-woven filter media technology used to provide several characteristics such as moisture/chemical resistance, temperature resistance, stretch, softness, acoustic insulation, cushioning, and superior filtration efficiency. Due to all these properties provided by Spunbond non-woven filter media technology, it is used in variety of applications for filtration included HVAC system, transportation, surgical masks/gowns, water filtration, manufacturing and other industries. The product is also washable and lightweight material.
By End Use industry, Nonwoven Filtration Market water filtration segment accounted for the largest share in 2021
water filtration is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Growing concern pertaining to water quality, scarcity of fresh resources, increasing demand from industrial & municipal sector, and stringent government policies are few factors that supports for the growth of nonwoven filtration in water treatment processes.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Face Mask Market”
307 - Market Data Tables
53 - Figures
280 - Pages
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Nonwoven Filtration Market in 2021
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market during forecast period. Nonwoven filters are largely used for municipal and industrial water treatment in India, China, and Japan. The increasing population and favourable government initiatives in these countries are boosting industrialization, which, in turn, is leading to the high demand for Nonwoven filters in APAC.
The Nonwoven Filtration Market comprises major manufacturers such as Freudenberg Group (Germany), Berry Global Group Inc (US), Glatfelter Company (US), Alkegen (US), and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holdings (Finland) are the key players operating in the Nonwoven Filtration Market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Nonwoven Filtration Market.
