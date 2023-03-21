Probe Card Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period
Probe cards are extensively used to test Quad Pad IC chips including printed circuits are attracting the global market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Probe Card Market” was USD 3.64 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period to reach US D6.21 billion by 2029.
Probe Card Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Probe Card Market report includes the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The market analysis is typically conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods, including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Which provides information about drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscapes.
Probe Card Market Dynamics
The probe card market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for electronic devices, rising use of semiconductor wafers in various applications, and technological advancements in the field of wafer testing. Growth of the automotive and healthcare industries is also expected to drive the market growth.
Probe Card Market Regional Insights
Increasing strict regulations of air pollution and continuous government support for the development in the countries such as India and China are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Probe Card Market.
Probe Card Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Advanced Probe Card
Standard Probe Card
By Application:
DRAM
Flash,
Foundry & Logic
Parametric
Probe Card Market Key Competitors Include:
Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.
Technoprobe S.p.A.
Japan Eletronic Materials Corporation
MPI Corporation
Nidec SV TCL
Microfriend
Korea Instruments co.,Ltd
FEINMETALL GmbH
WILL-Technology Co.Ltd
Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co, Ltd.
SV Probe
JEM America Corp, Inc.
Celadon Systems
Rucker Kolls Inc.
BE Precision Technology
Plexon Inc.
