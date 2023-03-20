Methyl Soyate Market expected to hit USD1.57 Bn by 2029 throughout the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2023 ) Pune 6 Mar 2023: As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Methyl Soyate Market” was USD1.08 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period to reach USD1.57 billion by 2029.
Methyl Soyate Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Methyl Soyate Market report includes the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The analysis is conducted using SWOT and Porter's Five Forces model.
Methyl Soyate Market Dynamics
The Methyl Soyate Market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and biodegradable solvents in various industries. The growing awareness about sustainable practices and the need to reduce carbon footprint are driving the adoption of Methyl Soyate as a safer and greener alternative to petroleum-based solvents. Varying prices in global trade are expected to hinder the market growth.
Methyl Soyate Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2021. Whereas North America is expected to dominate the Methyl Soyate Market during the forecast period. Environmental Protection Agency of North America implements some rules to decrease VOCs emission in the environment which are expected to drive the North America Methyl Soyate Market.
Methyl Soyate Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Degreasers
Paint Stripper
Hand Cleaners
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Paints & Coatings
Industrial & Domestic Cleaning
Printing Inks
Others
Methyl Soyate Market Key Competitors Include:
BASF SE
Stepan Company
Cargill, Incorporated
Florida Chemical Company
Vertec BioSolvents
Kerley Ink
Others
