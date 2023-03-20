Air Motor Market expected to hit USD 1.08 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period
Asia Pacific dominated the Air Motor Market with 48.6 percent share in 2021.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2023 ) Pune 7 Mar 2023: As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the
global “Air Motor Market” was USD0.83 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25 percent during the forecast period to reach USD1.08 billion by 2029.
Air Motor Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Air Motor Market report includes the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods, including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Which provides information about drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscapes.
Air Motor Market Dynamics
The Air Motor Market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly motors, growth in industrial automation, and rising applications in automotive
and aerospace industries. Limited power output as compared to other types of motor is expected to hinder the Air Motor Market growth.
Air Motor Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Air Motor Market with 48.6 percent share in 2021. The growing agricultural improvements and massive investments in industrialization in economies such as China, India, South Korea and Australia are driving the Asia Pacific Air Motor Market.
Air Motor Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Vane Air Motors
Piston Air Motors
Gear Air Motors
Others
By Application:
Machine Building
Automotive Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction Machinery
Conveyors
General Machining
Air Motor Market Key Competitors Include:
DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO.
Dumore Corporation
Globe Air motors
Jergens, Inc.
Mannesmann-Demag
Parker Hannifin Corporation
PSI Automation
Stryker
Altra Industrial Motion Corp
Atlas Copco
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the
following reports:
Flame Arrestors Market: The market is expected to hit USD13.33 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.59 percent
during the forecast period.
Jaw Crusher Market: The market was USD1.85 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7
percent to reach USD2.48 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging
opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals,
Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and
other manufacturing sectors.
global “Air Motor Market” was USD0.83 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25 percent during the forecast period to reach USD1.08 billion by 2029.
Air Motor Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Air Motor Market report includes the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods, including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Which provides information about drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscapes.
Air Motor Market Dynamics
The Air Motor Market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly motors, growth in industrial automation, and rising applications in automotive
and aerospace industries. Limited power output as compared to other types of motor is expected to hinder the Air Motor Market growth.
Air Motor Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Air Motor Market with 48.6 percent share in 2021. The growing agricultural improvements and massive investments in industrialization in economies such as China, India, South Korea and Australia are driving the Asia Pacific Air Motor Market.
Air Motor Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Vane Air Motors
Piston Air Motors
Gear Air Motors
Others
By Application:
Machine Building
Automotive Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction Machinery
Conveyors
General Machining
Air Motor Market Key Competitors Include:
DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO.
Dumore Corporation
Globe Air motors
Jergens, Inc.
Mannesmann-Demag
Parker Hannifin Corporation
PSI Automation
Stryker
Altra Industrial Motion Corp
Atlas Copco
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the
following reports:
Flame Arrestors Market: The market is expected to hit USD13.33 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.59 percent
during the forecast period.
Jaw Crusher Market: The market was USD1.85 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7
percent to reach USD2.48 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging
opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals,
Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and
other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results