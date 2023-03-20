Network Transformation Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7 percent during the forecast period
North America held the largest share of the Network Transformation Market in 2021.
global “Network Transformation Market” was USD 48.47 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of
41.7 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 787.85 billion by 2029.
Network Transformation Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Network Transformation Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market long with the
market size and growth rates. The market analysis is typically conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods, including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Which provides information about drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscapes.
Network Transformation Market Dynamics
The network transformation market is being driven by a combination of factors, including the need for better connectivity and faster speeds, the rise of cloud computing and IoT. The demand for more efficient and cost-effective networks and the increasing adoption of virtualization and software-defined networking technologies is expected to duel the market growth.
Network Transformation Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Network Transformation Market in 2021. This is on account of developments in information technology and the presence of world leading tech companies in the region driving the North America Network Transformation Market.
Network Transformation Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Services
Solutions
By Solution:
C-RAN
5G Networks
SDN & NFV
Network Automation
By Services:
Managed Services
Professional Services
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Telecom
IT
Network Transformation Market Key Competitors Include:
Juniper Networks
Intel
Ericsson
IBM
NEC
Accenture
Infineon
HUAWEI
Fujitsu
Cisco Systems
