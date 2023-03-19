Beta Carotene Market expected to hit USD 319.91 Mn during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2023 ) Pune 8 Mar 2023: As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Beta Carotene Market” was USD 252.54 million in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 319.91 million by 2029.
Beta Carotene Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Beta Carotene Market equipped with market size and growth rate. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The market analysis includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model which provides information about drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscapes.
Beta Carotene Market Dynamics
The Beta Carotene Market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for natural food colorants, rising health awareness, and growing usage in dietary supplements. The increasing demand from the animal feed industry and the growth of the processed food industry are also contributing factors.
Beta Carotene Market Regional Insights
Europe held the largest Beta Carotene Market share of 38 percent in 2021. The growing use of Beta Carotene in pharmaceutical, personal care and food and beverage industry located in region driving the Europe Beta Carotene Market.
Beta Carotene Market Segmentation:
By Source:
• Algae
• Fungi
• Palm oil
• Synthetic
• Others
By Application:
• Food & Beverage
• Animal Feed
• Dietary Supplements
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Beta Carotene Market Key Competitors Include:
• Royal DSM
• Sensient Technologies
• Chr. Hansen
• BASF
• FMC Corporation
• Foodchem International
• D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.
• Merck & Company, Inc.,
• Lycored Corp.
• Flavorchem Corporation,
• BioExtract
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Egg Protein Market: The market is expected to hit USD12.35 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
Yerba Mate Market: The market was USD1.54 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60 percent to reach USD2.21 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
