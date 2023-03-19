Metal Pipe Market expected to hit USD 123.98 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period
North America held the largest share of the Metal Pipe Market with 43.71 percent. North America has been driven by increased labor costs and the increasing penetration of automation.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2023 ) Pune 3 Mar 2023: As per the Maximize Market research, a global consultancy firm, the global “Metal Pipe Market” was USD 86.73 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.05 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 123.98 billion by 2029.
Metal Pipe Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Metal Pipe Market report covers the analysis of market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis and market segmentation. Research tools used for the analysis include SWOT and Porter's Five Forces model.
Metal Pipe Market Dynamics
Drivers of the Metal Pipe Market include growing demand from the oil and gas, construction, and automotive industries. Rising competition from alternative materials and strict government regulations on environmental concerns and safety standards are expected to hamper the Metal Pipe Market.
Metal Pipe Market Regional Insights
Metal Pipe Market Segmentation:
By End Use Industry:
• Oil and Gas
• Wastewater
• Power Generation
• Others
By Material:
• Steel Pipes
• Ductile Iron Pipes
• Copper Pipes
By Diameter:
• Small Diameter Pipes
• Large Diameter Pipes
By Pressure Ratings:
• Less than 300 psi Pressure Pipes
• 300-1000 psi Pressure Pipes
• 1000-3000 psi Pressure Pipes
• More than 3000 psi Pressure Pipes
Metal Pipe Market Key Competitors Include:
• ArcelorMIttal S.A.
• Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
• Northwest Pipe Company
• Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
• Muller Industries, Inc.
• Narsk Hydro ASA
• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals
• TMK Group
• Tenaris SA
• Hebei Iron & Steel Group
• Baosteel
• Others
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
