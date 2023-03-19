Case Management Market expected to hit USD 14.47 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global "Case Management Market" was USD 6.85 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 14.47 billion by 2029.
Case Management Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Case Management Market report analyses market through segments such as Component, Business Function, Deployment Mode and their multiple sub-segments. The Case Management Market report includes information about strategies, gross income and mergers and acquisitions by major key companies. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data.
Case Management Market Dynamics
The Case Management Market is being driven by several factors that include the increasing demand for better patient care and treatment outcomes is driving the adoption of case management solutions. The growing need for efficient healthcare management systems is fueling the growth of the market. Case management systems are being used by government agencies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which drives the Case Management Market.
Case Management Market Regional Insights
North America expected to dominate the Case Management Market during the forecast period. The continuous improvements and efficiency with excellence in performing operations are driving the North America Case Management Market.
Case Management Market Segmentation:
By Component:
• Services
• Solutions
By Business Function:
• Investigation Management
• Service Request
• Legal Workflow Management
• Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering
By Deployment Mode:
• Cloud
• On-Premises
By Organization Size:
• Large Enterprise
• Small & Medium Enterprise
By Vertical:
• BFSI
• Government
• Healthcare
Case Management Market Key Competitors Include:
• DST Systems
• Pegasystems
• Kofex
• Dell Technologies
• Newgen Software
• Appian
• Pilpstream
• Micropact
• IBM
• Ains
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Information Technology Market: The market is expected to hit USD1358.81 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.72 percent during the forecast period.
IoT in Warehouse Management Market: The market was USD3.70 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.89 percent to reach USD11.25 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
