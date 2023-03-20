Award Ceremony Celebrates Best in LGBTQ Culture and Media!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Red Carpet Backdrops for the 2023 Queerties!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES - The top LGBTQ performers, celebrities and influentials turned out for another fabulous round of The Queerties Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating the very best in LGBTQ culture and media! This year’s event was hosted by drag superstar Bianca Del Rio at Eden Sunset in good ol’ Los Angeles.
The Queerties Awards was created by the website Queerty, which was founded in 2005 by David Hauslaib, with Brad Shellhammer serving as founding editor. Queerty was sold in 2011, is now owned and operated by Q.Digital, Inc., and currently has more than five million monthly unique subscribers. Newsweek hailed Queerty as “the leading site for gay issues.”
1.9 million voters cast their ballots for the 2023 ceremony for unique “best” categories, such as TV Comedy, Music Video, Drag Royalty, Closet Door Bust-down, and many more! The ceremony took place on February 28th.
Step and Repeat LA created not one but four 8’ x 8’ backdrops, all of which were featured throughout the venue as photo-ops for the event. Created using a matte-finished fabric and printed using eco-friendly water-based ink, each backdrop was finished with plush red carpet, velvet ropes, and stanchions.
From award ceremonies to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
The Queerties Awards was created by the website Queerty, which was founded in 2005 by David Hauslaib, with Brad Shellhammer serving as founding editor. Queerty was sold in 2011, is now owned and operated by Q.Digital, Inc., and currently has more than five million monthly unique subscribers. Newsweek hailed Queerty as “the leading site for gay issues.”
1.9 million voters cast their ballots for the 2023 ceremony for unique “best” categories, such as TV Comedy, Music Video, Drag Royalty, Closet Door Bust-down, and many more! The ceremony took place on February 28th.
Step and Repeat LA created not one but four 8’ x 8’ backdrops, all of which were featured throughout the venue as photo-ops for the event. Created using a matte-finished fabric and printed using eco-friendly water-based ink, each backdrop was finished with plush red carpet, velvet ropes, and stanchions.
From award ceremonies to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results