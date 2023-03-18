Biopolymers Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent during the forecast period
In 2021, Europe was the dominant segment holding ##% of the overall market share and it has the largest market for packaging. Also, strict rules and regulations were applied by the officials on the use of conventional plastic bags.
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global "Biopolymers Market" was USD6.01 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent during the forecast period to reach USD19.17 billion by 2029.
Biopolymers Market Scope and Research Methodology
The market research methodology for the biopolymers market typically involves analyzing market trends, supply and demand dynamics, pricing, and competition. This is conducted through a combination of primary and secondary research methods, including surveys, interviews, and data analysis from industry reports and publications.
Biopolymers Market Dynamics
The Biopolymers Market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for sustainable materials, government initiatives and regulations promoting the use of biodegradable and compostable materials. However, high production costs and limited availability of raw materials may restrain the growth of the market.
Biopolymers Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Biopolymers Market in 2021. The rapid industrialization, growing standards of living and rising e-commerce industry driving the Europe Biopolymers Market. The countries like India, China and Japan are resulting in the high consumption of products from various industries like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and automotive driving the demand for Biopolymers Market.
Biopolymers Market Segmentation
By Product:
Bio-polyethylene
Bio-polyethylene terephthalate
Polylactic acid
Bio-degradable polyesters
Others
By Application:
Packaging
Bottles
Fibers
Seed coating
Cosmetics
By End Use Industry:
Food and beverages
Automotive industry
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Semiconductors and electronics
Biopolymers Market Key Competitors Include:
BASF SE
Danimer Scientific
Novamont S.p.A.
Galatea BioTech
Total Corbion
Plantic Technologies Ltd.
FMC BioPolymer A.S
NatureWorks LLC
Sigma-Aldrich
Biome Technologies Ltd.
Braskem S.A.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bio-on S.p.A
Others
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
