Industrial Display Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 percent during the forecast period
In 2021, the North American region dominated the industrial display market, accounting for more than 30% of total sales. Increased expenditures in IIoT applications and multi-featured HMI devices are the factors for the markets growth in the region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 18, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Industrial Display Market” was USD 5.79 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2029.
Industrial Display Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Industrial Display Market provides market trends, supply and demand dynamics, pricing, and competition. This is done through a combination of primary and secondary research methods, including surveys, interviews, and data analysis from industry reports and publications. The scope of the Industrial Display Market includes various applications, such as packaging, textiles, automotive and healthcare, among others.
Industrial Display Market Dynamics
The industrial display market is being driven by the increasing demand for human-machine interface (HMI) solutions in various industries. However, high costs associated with these technologies and the difficulty in maintaining them are restraining the growth of the industrial display market.
Industrial Display Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Industrial Display Market in 2021. Increased industrial IoT and multi-featured HMI devices are the factors which are driving North America Industrial Display Market.
Industrial Display Market Segmentation
By Type:
Rugged Displays
Open Frame Monitors
Marine Displays
Video Walls
By Technology:
LCD
LED
OLED
E-Paper Display
By End-User:
Automotive and aerospace
Healthcare
Transportation
Retail
BFSI
Industrial
Others
Industrial Display Market Key Competitors Include:
LG Display Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
AU Optronics Corp.
Innolux Corp.
Japan Display Inc.
Sharp Corp.
BOE Technology Group Co.
Hannstar Display Corp.
Varitronix International Limited
Panasonic Corp
Planar Systems
NEC
Advanced Co.Ltd
Advantech
iTG
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
