Bio-based Coatings Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2023 to 2027
Bio-based Coatings Market report categorizes the global market by Resin (Alkyd, Polyurethane, Acrylic), Application (Architectural, Transportation, Woodworking, Packaging) & geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2023 ) According to a research report "Bio-based Coatings Market by Resin (Alkyd, Polyurethane, Acrylic), Application (Architectural, Transportation, Woodworking, Packaging), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the bio-based coatings market is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2027. Consumer demand for greater products encouraging manufacturers to use plant-based ingredients. The global bio-based coatings major players have made several strategic developments across value chain to focus on changing customer preferences.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1942306
Architectural is the fastest-growing segment of the overall bio-based coatings market.
Architectural coatings possess various favorable properties such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end-products, and low fire-hazards risks; thus, they are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications. With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the coming years.
China is the largest bio-based coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
The construction industry in China is expected to witness increasing growth due to the implementation of industrial policies and market promotion. Therefore, the demand for decorative paints and coatings in construction is expected to increase. The rising construction of new villages is expected to significantly stimulate the popularization and application of various architectural coatings. The country is expected to significantly increase its investments in real estate and non-residential construction and the export of construction services and building products to key global markets. Growth of the industrial coatings market in China is driven by foreign investments, cost-effective labor, and the availability of low-cost raw materials. The highest consumption of coatings is in the general industrial, wood, and automotive OEM industries. China is increasingly focusing on producing high-quality environment-friendly coatings.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Bio-based Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1942306
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bio-based Coatings Market”
172 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
185 - Pages
The key players operating in the bio-based coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Stora Enso OYJ (Finland).
AkzoNobel N.V. is a diversified chemical company and one of the market leaders in the fields of decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. It operates through two business segments, namely, decorative paints and performance coatings. AkzoNobel N.V. offers specialty paints, powder paints, and other coatings for various applications such as architectural and decorative, automotive, industrial, marine, protective, and yachts. Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin, Sikkens, Awlgrip, International, Interpon, Dissolvine, Eka, Expancel, Jozo, Levasil, and Kromasil are some of the renowned brands of the company.
PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, optical & specialty materials, and glass products. The company operates through two major segments, namely, performance coatings and industrial coatings. It also provides industrial and automotive coatings to manufacturing companies, adhesives & sealants to the automotive industry, metal pre-treatments & related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications, and packaging coatings to aerosol, food, and beverage container manufacturers. PPG Industries also offers architectural coatings which are used by painting and maintenance contractors and consumers to decorate and maintain residential & commercial building structures.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1942306
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1942306
Architectural is the fastest-growing segment of the overall bio-based coatings market.
Architectural coatings possess various favorable properties such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end-products, and low fire-hazards risks; thus, they are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications. With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the coming years.
China is the largest bio-based coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
The construction industry in China is expected to witness increasing growth due to the implementation of industrial policies and market promotion. Therefore, the demand for decorative paints and coatings in construction is expected to increase. The rising construction of new villages is expected to significantly stimulate the popularization and application of various architectural coatings. The country is expected to significantly increase its investments in real estate and non-residential construction and the export of construction services and building products to key global markets. Growth of the industrial coatings market in China is driven by foreign investments, cost-effective labor, and the availability of low-cost raw materials. The highest consumption of coatings is in the general industrial, wood, and automotive OEM industries. China is increasingly focusing on producing high-quality environment-friendly coatings.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Bio-based Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1942306
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bio-based Coatings Market”
172 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
185 - Pages
The key players operating in the bio-based coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Stora Enso OYJ (Finland).
AkzoNobel N.V. is a diversified chemical company and one of the market leaders in the fields of decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. It operates through two business segments, namely, decorative paints and performance coatings. AkzoNobel N.V. offers specialty paints, powder paints, and other coatings for various applications such as architectural and decorative, automotive, industrial, marine, protective, and yachts. Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin, Sikkens, Awlgrip, International, Interpon, Dissolvine, Eka, Expancel, Jozo, Levasil, and Kromasil are some of the renowned brands of the company.
PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, optical & specialty materials, and glass products. The company operates through two major segments, namely, performance coatings and industrial coatings. It also provides industrial and automotive coatings to manufacturing companies, adhesives & sealants to the automotive industry, metal pre-treatments & related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications, and packaging coatings to aerosol, food, and beverage container manufacturers. PPG Industries also offers architectural coatings which are used by painting and maintenance contractors and consumers to decorate and maintain residential & commercial building structures.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1942306
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results