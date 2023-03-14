Star-Studded Oscars Viewing Party Raises $9 Million for AIDS Foundation
Step and Repeat LA Produces Red Carpet Backdrop for Elton John’s Annual Bash!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2023 ) West Hollywood - It’s that time of year again when entertainers from across the globe come together to celebrate the very best in film at the annual Academy Awards ceremony. That also means countless parties, too…including the annual viewing bash hosted by the legendary Rocket Man himself, Elton John for his AIDS Foundation!
This year’s party, which took place at West Hollywood Park on Sunday March 12th, is said to have been the most successful to date!
Billboard Magazine spoke with Elton, who had this to say, “I’m delighted to have reunited with all of my friends tonight after such a long time apart and better yet, to have raised over $9 million for the fight against AIDS.”
John continued, “We mustn’t forget that HIV is still causing needless suffering around the world and we must protect those most vulnerable to this disease with testing and compassionate care.”
Stars in attendance included Heidi Klum, Kathy Hilton, Christina Hendricks, Tiffany Haddish, Brooke Shields, Patricia Arquette, Smokey Robinson, Zooey Deschanel, Hilary Duff, Emma Watson and many more.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce the photo-op backdrop for this event. The event producers opted for a travel-friendly, collapsible press wall, since the backdrop would eventually be shipped out of state to use at other parties.
The press wall measured an impressive 8’ tall by 15’ wide, and was created using a matte-finished fabric print, which was attached to an accordion-style stand.
From award ceremonies to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
This year’s party, which took place at West Hollywood Park on Sunday March 12th, is said to have been the most successful to date!
Billboard Magazine spoke with Elton, who had this to say, “I’m delighted to have reunited with all of my friends tonight after such a long time apart and better yet, to have raised over $9 million for the fight against AIDS.”
John continued, “We mustn’t forget that HIV is still causing needless suffering around the world and we must protect those most vulnerable to this disease with testing and compassionate care.”
Stars in attendance included Heidi Klum, Kathy Hilton, Christina Hendricks, Tiffany Haddish, Brooke Shields, Patricia Arquette, Smokey Robinson, Zooey Deschanel, Hilary Duff, Emma Watson and many more.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce the photo-op backdrop for this event. The event producers opted for a travel-friendly, collapsible press wall, since the backdrop would eventually be shipped out of state to use at other parties.
The press wall measured an impressive 8’ tall by 15’ wide, and was created using a matte-finished fabric print, which was attached to an accordion-style stand.
From award ceremonies to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Debbie Collins
Tel: 8182164846
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Debbie Collins
Tel: 8182164846
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results