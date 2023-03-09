Kwan, Scheinert and Polley Win Big at 2023 Writer’s Guild Awards!
Step and Repeat LA Brings the Red Carpet Experience to WGA 2023!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES - Since 1949, The Writers Guild Award is an award for film, television and radio writing, which includes both fiction and nonfiction, given out each year by The Writers Guild of America, West and Writers Guild of America, East. The first televised ceremony took place in 2004, and as of 2008, the awards also considers writing for video games.
On Sunday, March 5th, the red carpet was rolled out and the stars came out to the Fairmont Plaza Hotel to celebrate the very best in written content for the previous year.
This year's big winners include Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who took home yet another award for their sensationally-successful film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, when they each nabbed the award for Original Screenplay. The other big winner of the evening was Sarah Polley, who took home the award for Adapted Screenplay for her critically-acclaimed film, Women Talking. Other winners of the evening included Brett Morgen (Documentary, Moonage Daydream) and Mike White (Limited Series, The White Lotus).
Step and Repeat LA created more than just an impressive 15’ Press Wall for this year’s award ceremony. The company also provided the complete red carpet setup, as well as a series of high-quality portrait prints, which were hung throughout the venue for guests to admire and enjoy, taken by celebrity photographer Taili Song Roth.
The press wall was created using a matte-finished fabric that was velcro'd onto a collapsible frame - perfect for traveling or when a quick tear-down is required between setups. The portraits were printed on a matte-vinyl material and then laminated onto gator board, creating a sleek, museum-quality presentation.
From award ceremonies to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
