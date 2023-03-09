Bonding Sheet Market Demand, Business Growth, Opportunity, sales, Size & Top Manufacturers Analysis
Bonding Sheet Market research report categorizes the global market by Adhesive Material, Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2023 ) The report "Bonding Sheet Market by Adhesive Material (Polyesters, Polyimides, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies), Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global bonding sheet market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027 A bonding sheet is a sheet or film with an adhesive layer on one side meant for bonding purposes or surface coating. It is sold with a removable paper release liner to prevent it from adhering prematurely. It is typically smooth and shiny but is also available in textured varieties. It is also called sheet adhesive, pure adhesive, or simply adhesive. A bonding sheet is primarily used to bond flexible inner layers or rigid cap layers in multi-layer laminations. It is widely used to bond flexible circuits to rigid-flex boards during the fabrication of rigid--flex PCBs, heat sinks, and bond stiffeners. Other than these, it finds applications in decorative lamination.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105492554
In terms of value, the polyimides segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.
Polyimide bonding sheet are polymer-based materials which are flexible, chemical resistant, heat resistant, and lightweight. They are primarily used for insulation and passivation in various applications in electronics/optoelectronics, automotive, and others. They have high mechanical and tensile strength due to which they are utilized in the manufacture of sensors, chips, wires, and cables.
25µm (1mil) adhesive thickness is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Bonding sheet with adhesive thickness 25 µM offers heat-resistant properties and is thus ideal for fixing backing materials and terminals, FPCs, and stiffeners which are required to undergo heat treatment. Dexerials Corporation offers acrylic- and epoxy-based 25 µM bonding sheet under the brand, D3451 and is ideal for hot press, quick press, and oven-curing. NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. offers thermosetting resin type bonding sheet under the brand, NIKAFLEX SA-series for multilayer FPCs.
Electronics/Optoelectronics is projected to be the largest application.
Bonding sheet are ideally used during the fabrication process of electronics materials such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), heat sinks, rigid-flex boards, FPCs, and others. Bonding sheet are designed to bond metal foils to base materials to create a laminate or layers of laminates in flexible printed circuits. They are manufactured in various adhesive thicknesses, materials, and applications. They are generally supplied in the form of rolls stored at temperatures ranging from 40 to 85°F in dry and clean environments to protect the bonding sheet from losing their functional characteristics.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Bonding Sheet Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105492554
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bonding Sheet Market”
219- Market Data Tables
55- Figures
226 - Pages
The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.
APAC is the fastest-growing region for bonding sheet market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for bonding sheet in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.
Major players operating in the global bonding sheet market include Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd. (Japan) among many others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105492554
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105492554
In terms of value, the polyimides segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.
Polyimide bonding sheet are polymer-based materials which are flexible, chemical resistant, heat resistant, and lightweight. They are primarily used for insulation and passivation in various applications in electronics/optoelectronics, automotive, and others. They have high mechanical and tensile strength due to which they are utilized in the manufacture of sensors, chips, wires, and cables.
25µm (1mil) adhesive thickness is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Bonding sheet with adhesive thickness 25 µM offers heat-resistant properties and is thus ideal for fixing backing materials and terminals, FPCs, and stiffeners which are required to undergo heat treatment. Dexerials Corporation offers acrylic- and epoxy-based 25 µM bonding sheet under the brand, D3451 and is ideal for hot press, quick press, and oven-curing. NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. offers thermosetting resin type bonding sheet under the brand, NIKAFLEX SA-series for multilayer FPCs.
Electronics/Optoelectronics is projected to be the largest application.
Bonding sheet are ideally used during the fabrication process of electronics materials such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), heat sinks, rigid-flex boards, FPCs, and others. Bonding sheet are designed to bond metal foils to base materials to create a laminate or layers of laminates in flexible printed circuits. They are manufactured in various adhesive thicknesses, materials, and applications. They are generally supplied in the form of rolls stored at temperatures ranging from 40 to 85°F in dry and clean environments to protect the bonding sheet from losing their functional characteristics.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Bonding Sheet Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105492554
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bonding Sheet Market”
219- Market Data Tables
55- Figures
226 - Pages
The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.
APAC is the fastest-growing region for bonding sheet market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for bonding sheet in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.
Major players operating in the global bonding sheet market include Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd. (Japan) among many others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105492554
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results