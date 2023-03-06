Dhabicoin 3.0 and Bluesea Watersports Unite Digital Assets and Tourism
by The Dhabicoin 3.0 team
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2023 ) Dubai, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Meet the web 3.0 revolution: a more inclusive, democratic and secure internet. With the partnership between Dhabicoin 3.0 and Bluesea Watersports in Dubai, the use of digital assets as a payment method in sectors such as tourism and leisure becomes a reality, providing customers with a safe and efficient payment experience. Discover how this partnership is transforming the way we interact with the digital world and experience the thrill of a jet ski ride while connecting with new web 3.0 technologies.
Bluesea Watersports is an excellent example of how web 3.0 can be applied in different sectors and bring concrete benefits to users. By allowing customers to pay for their jet ski rides with a secure, decentralized asset, Bluesea Watersports not only simplifies the payment process, but also promotes the adoption of new technologies and innovative services. This is an important step where cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based solutions play a key role.
Bluesea Watersports is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is known for offering thrilling jet ski experiences to tourists and locals alike. With the partnership, customers will be able to use Dhabicoin 3.0 to pay for services, which include guided jet ski tours through the beautiful landscapes of the Arabian Gulf.
This partnership also highlights the growing acceptance of digital assets as a form of payment in various sectors, including tourism and leisure. Using Dhabicoin 3.0 as a payment method will allow customers to avoid exchange fees while enjoying a secure and efficient payment experience.
The Dhabicoin 3.0 team is excited about this new partnership, which represents another major step in the adoption of web 3.0 assets in the UAE. They believe it will help promote the use of Dhabicoin 3.0 and other digital assets across the country.
If you are planning to visit Dubai soon, be sure to experience the thrill of a jet ski tour with Dhabicoin 3.0 partner tour company and use it to pay for your experience.
Meet Dhabicoin at: https://dhabicoin.ae.
Media Contact:
Fábio Pedreira
Momento Mídia
+55 11 9 4088 1109
Contact Information:
Momento Mídia
Fábio Pedreira
Tel: +5511940881109
Email us
