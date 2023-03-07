Architectural Metal Coatings Market 2023 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027
Architectural Metal Coatings Market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2023 ) The report "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market due to the rapid infrastructural activities in the region.
Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing coil coating application segment of the overall architectural metal coatings market.
Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing application in the coil coating application segment. Fascia is used to create a barrier between the edge of the roof and the outside. It creates a smooth appearance to the edge and protects the roof from weather damage. Fascia also provides a point for the gutters and drainpipes to attach to. A soffit is a part of the ceiling that is built lower than the area around it. It is the underlying material that is attached to the exposed overhang of the roof of the structure. Soffits are majorly used for decorative purposes in the room.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105417941
Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally. There is a high demand for architectural metal coatings in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the significant growth of the construction industry. Environment-friendly characteristics, durability, and better aesthetic appearance are driving consumption in various applications. China and India are the most important economies, which create high-growth opportunities in the construction sector of the region. Major European players shifting to developing countries such as India is a key factor providing growth opportunities for market players.
Key Market Players
The key players operating in the market are The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Architectural Metal Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105417941
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) is a diversified paints and coatings company. The Sherwin-Williams Company operates under three business segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. Architectural metal coatings are manufactured under the performance coatings group segment and are sold in more than 120 countries. In December 2020, The coil coatings division of Sherwin-Williams launched a new platform for its polyester technologies—PolyPREMIER. Many of its high-performance polyester coil coatings are now consolidated under this master brand to make it simple for customers to specify coatings for various applications.
PPG Industries Inc. (US) operates through two business segments—performance coatings and industrial coatings. Architectural metal coatings are included under the performance coatings segment, along with the aerospace, protective coatings, and automotive refinish coatings. The companys lineup of residential, commercial, and industrial paint brands offers a wide range of choices to meet the varying needs of consumers, interior designers, painting contractors, property managers, developers, and architects around the globe. In June 2017, PPG launched a new website for architectural metal coatings featuring a streamlined appearance, intuitive navigation, and enhanced access to popular coatings specification tools.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105417941
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing coil coating application segment of the overall architectural metal coatings market.
Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing application in the coil coating application segment. Fascia is used to create a barrier between the edge of the roof and the outside. It creates a smooth appearance to the edge and protects the roof from weather damage. Fascia also provides a point for the gutters and drainpipes to attach to. A soffit is a part of the ceiling that is built lower than the area around it. It is the underlying material that is attached to the exposed overhang of the roof of the structure. Soffits are majorly used for decorative purposes in the room.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105417941
Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally. There is a high demand for architectural metal coatings in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the significant growth of the construction industry. Environment-friendly characteristics, durability, and better aesthetic appearance are driving consumption in various applications. China and India are the most important economies, which create high-growth opportunities in the construction sector of the region. Major European players shifting to developing countries such as India is a key factor providing growth opportunities for market players.
Key Market Players
The key players operating in the market are The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Architectural Metal Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105417941
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) is a diversified paints and coatings company. The Sherwin-Williams Company operates under three business segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. Architectural metal coatings are manufactured under the performance coatings group segment and are sold in more than 120 countries. In December 2020, The coil coatings division of Sherwin-Williams launched a new platform for its polyester technologies—PolyPREMIER. Many of its high-performance polyester coil coatings are now consolidated under this master brand to make it simple for customers to specify coatings for various applications.
PPG Industries Inc. (US) operates through two business segments—performance coatings and industrial coatings. Architectural metal coatings are included under the performance coatings segment, along with the aerospace, protective coatings, and automotive refinish coatings. The companys lineup of residential, commercial, and industrial paint brands offers a wide range of choices to meet the varying needs of consumers, interior designers, painting contractors, property managers, developers, and architects around the globe. In June 2017, PPG launched a new website for architectural metal coatings featuring a streamlined appearance, intuitive navigation, and enhanced access to popular coatings specification tools.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105417941
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results