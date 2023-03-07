Microfiltration Membranes Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Expert Reviews and Key Opportunities by 2027
Microfiltration Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2023 ) The report "Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type (Fluorinated Polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic), Filtration Mode, Applications (Water Treatment, Food & beverage, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Chemical) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global microfiltration membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The overall increase in demand for microfiltration membranes in water treatment and rising water scarcity is driving the global microfiltration membranes market. The increasing environmental concern and government regulations for wastewater treatment is also driving the demand of microfiltration membranes. The demand for microfiltration membranes in food & beverage, and biopharmaceuticals end-use industries are also expected to grow at a high growth rate in the forecast period.
Based on filtration mode, cross flow filtration mode segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall microfiltration membranes market
Cross flow filtration mode segment is the largest in the market. Cross flow filtration is a configuration in which the feed to be filtered is continuously recirculated tangentially to a filtration membrane surface. Thus, membranes with cross flow filtration mode reduce the chances of fouling on the membrane performance, which increases the performance of membranes.
Based on application, water treatment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of microfiltration membranes
Water treatment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application of microfiltration membranes. Microfiltration membranes are widely used in water & wastewater treatment applications owing to their superior properties, such as high durability and strength, water permeability, and heat and chemical resistance. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality have led to increased consumption of microfiltration membranes in the water treatment applications.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be largest market for microfiltration membranes between 2022 and 2027. Rising population, urbanization, and rapid industrial and infrastructural development are increasing the demand for wastewater treatment plants and microfiltration membranes. Additionally, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to increase the demand of microfiltration membranes in the Asia Pacific region.
The key players in the microfiltration membranes market include SUEZ (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).
Browse in-depth TOC on "Microfiltration Membranes Market”
422 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
296 - Pages
SUEZ was the largest player in the microfiltration membranes market in 2021. The company has a broad product portfolio for microfiltration membranes market to a wide range of end users. The company has design and manufacturing expertise to develop innovative products in the water management and water treatment sector. SUEZ has a strong global presence across regions including Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. SUEZ is focusing on increasing its market share by adopting several organic and inorganic strategies, such as product development, investment & expansion, agreement, merger, and acquisition, to expand its customer base in developing countries and enhance its competitiveness. For instance, in October 2019, SUEZ planned to expand its manufacturing capacity for membranes. This move will help the company address the growing demand for membrane technologies in the water sector. The company acquired GE Water & Process Technologies in 2017, which has further strengthened its global footprint.
Merck KGaA is another leading player in the microfiltration membranes market. The company provides membrane solutions, including microfiltration membranes, through its life science business segment. The company focuses on R&D to develop innovative products. The company adopts organic strategies such as investments and expansions to strengthen its presence. For instance, in October 2020, it announced to increase the production capacity of Millipore Express membranes. This move will help the company meet the increasing demand in the growing biopharmaceutical market.
